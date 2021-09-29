Who Else Will Join Rakim, Kool Moe Dee, Nice & Smooth, Pete Rock & DJ Kid Capri In Washington DC?

Oh yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh…..

Next week is about to be crazy. The Hip-Hop Pop-Up museum experience in DC is putting on an honorary event that is going to shake up the world. On October 8, they are going to be ho Pete Rock, nice and smooth, DJ kid Capri, Kool Moe Dee, and rock him. Others such as Quan and even Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and Grouchy Greg of AllHipHop will be present.

Hip-Hop Museum in Washington DC is doing a great job with assembling this esteemed cast of characters in the culture. But, there is a rumor that a luminary of unprecedented respect will surprise the attendees. Right now, I am unable to specify who will be there, but I can tell you that if you are talking pioneers, it does not get much higher than this individual. Get your tickets here! And that is pretty much all I can say!

Rest assured this gallery is open to the public seven days a week and will continue to honor the Greats In Hip-Hop. They are already moving on to the next event that will literally shake things up even more. But, until then:

In the meantime, check out this dog video promoting the event. It’s sinners on Pete Rock, and really gives you a reminder that there should be no ages them in hip-hop. Pete Rock is still doing it to this day and that means he’s got a tenure of over 25 years in the game. But, more importantly, this event will be a true way to honor the goats of our culture without a stigma attached to it. All real!