Who Exactly Is Meek Mill Talking About In A Rant About Not Getting Paid Off Music?

This is a proverbial fork in the road. Meek Mill is not that kid with the nappy braids, not the “dreams and nightmares” guy or the one that beefed with Drake once upon a time. This is the grown man Meek!!! Grown man Meek is probably thinking retirement, his portfolio and revenues of income! But, the made a bold claim on social media that is certain to stir up the POT! He said he is not making any money from music!

Honestly…I wanna know who bro is talking about. Lets continue before we come to that conclusion. But. Meek said on twitter of all places that he needs lawyers. I am not saying he does not know the difference between a lawyer and an accountant. Lawyer – to me – suggests he is ready to make some sort of legal manuevering to get his back royalties in order. An accountant – to me – is going to be able to find that. The lawyers get hm the money! Here’s more.

ask the record label? how much have you spent on me as a artist? then you ask how much have you made off me as a artist? i’m about to make my record deal public by monday just to let the world see what these people on!!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) October 25, 2021

ima war for everything that’s mines all ruthless vibes! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) October 25, 2021

I am not sure how to say this, but it seems like he’s talking about Rick Ross! You already know the internet will have something to say! I didn’t see Ross on Meek’s new albums Expensive Pain either, so I am thinking he’s going in another direction creatively as well as life-wise.

this is deal meek signed to mmg – looks like he never read it. pic.twitter.com/7DB5RB9faH — Roc (@cayleb_knox) October 25, 2021

Well that’s how it works Meek, ask yourself where you would be if a record label never signed you ? And ask yourself how much of the money you made was spent on fast living, women, jets, cars and people who weren’t your real friends? You are their employee. — Vuk Bobic (@VukBobic) October 25, 2021

I am lawyer sir 🤲🏽✌🏿 can I take up the case ✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/zcVu6E6Vgi — Shiba Inu Billionaire (@Sugarboiog94) October 25, 2021

We been knew this though @MeekMill just like every other artist that don’t read/understand the full term clauses of there contract .. Go independent … you can do it without the labels … you already got a strong fanbase that will never let you down — Tweak (@ProdByTweak) October 25, 2021

Grown man complaining on what he signed for🤦‍♂️ — . (@SG_12) October 25, 2021

Hoping Meek Mill can do his thing AND stay cool with Ross. Not sure if that is possible.