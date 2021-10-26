Who Exactly Is Meek Mill Talking About In A Rant About Not Getting Paid Off Music?

This is a proverbial fork in the road. Meek Mill is not that kid with the nappy braids, not the “dreams and nightmares” guy or the one that beefed with Drake once upon a time. This is the grown man Meek!!! Grown man Meek is probably thinking retirement, his portfolio and revenues of income! But, the made a bold claim on social media that is certain to stir up the POT! He said he is not making any money from music!
This ain’t Dirtbike Meek!
Honestly…I wanna know who bro is talking about. Lets continue before we come to that conclusion. But. Meek said on twitter of all places that he needs lawyers. I am not saying he does not know the difference between a lawyer and an accountant. Lawyer – to me – suggests he is ready to make some sort of legal manuevering to get his back royalties in order. An accountant – to me – is going to be able to find that. The lawyers get hm the money! Here’s more.
And there’s more.
War?
I am not sure how to say this, but it seems like he’s talking about Rick Ross! You already know the internet will have something to say! I didn’t see Ross on Meek’s new albums Expensive Pain either, so I am thinking he’s going in another direction creatively as well as life-wise.
It is like Meek let everybody in his house without taking their shoes off!
This one took me out though.
The Rozay Gif!
And just like that: we out!
Hoping Meek Mill can do his thing AND stay cool with Ross. Not sure if that is possible.