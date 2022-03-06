Who Owns The Chronic? Dr. Dre’s Lawyer Speaks!

Who owns The Chronic? Dr. Dre’s lawyer says there’s been a mistake.

Howard King, who represents the Good Dr. Dre, has jumped into the fray to clear up some misinformation running through these digital streets.

Recently, Snoop Dogg said in an interview that he owns The Chronic, Dr. Dre’s debut album (which included numerous guests). Snoop’s aquisition of Death Row Records included the seminal album. He also said he bought Doggystyle, Tha Doggfather, Murder Was the Case, Dogg Food and others like the Above The Rim soundtrack.

“There are false reports out regarding ownership by Death Row of Dr. Dre’s The Chronic,” Howard King told Complex in a statement. “Dr. Dre owns 100 percent of The Chronic.”

I wonder…I wonder…which is correct. I have to say, lawyers tend to set the record totally straight.

Also, I am curious about who owns Death Row? I heard Harry O has some ownership too, as he was the original person to bankroll the lable until Suge and David Kenner took it when the kingpin went to jail.

No matter what, this is all good.