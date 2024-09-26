Why Are Travis Scott & Ty Dolla $ign Spamming Cryptic Phrases Amid Ye’s Art Studio Era?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West fans may be in for yet another multidisciplinary sensory journey coupling both art and music — and Travis Scott and Ty Dolla $ign may somehow be a part of all of it.

As Ye has continued to ramp up his presence on Instagram, he’s been teasing a number of production videos in which he appears to be stripping his approach back to basics. In a clip he recently shared on his profile, Ye teased a beat for a song fans are prematurely calling “Preacher Man” by sharing a snippet of himself chopping the production up on an Ensoniq ASR-10 sampling keyboard from the ’90s era.

In a sense, the video appeared to signal a return to form of sorts for Ye, in regard to his sample-heavy origins as an artist/producer. As if the clip weren’t enough of a concrete hint as to what is come, both Travis Scott and Ty have proceeded to spam cryptic comments on Ye’s production videos, alluding to some sort of unknown phrase.

”There HE is,” Travis and Ty wrote in comments under the “Preacher Man” video.

An added layer to this entire saga comes from Ye himself, who seemed to announce his plans for a disciplinary switch-up to his current creative flow. In a text conversation with one of his associates who was attempting to pressure Ye into releasing a new single, the Vultures 2 rap mastermind appeared to sidestep the request with an announcement of his own.

”I need to set it up where it’s not my responsibility though,” Ye wrote in the text. “I’m going into fully art studio mode.”

Even though Ye just wrapped up arena listening events in promotion of he and Ty Dolla $ign Vultures 2 project, it appears as though he still has much more planned. What those plans entail though, are seemingly unknown to even his collaborators at the moment. But based on the details, we have at hand currently, it would seem like whatever it is Ye has in store will somehow combine immaculate sampling and highbrow art.