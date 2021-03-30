Why Did James Harden Do 42 Dugg Like This?

(AllHipHop Rumors)
How is James Harden going to do 42 Dugg like this?
42 Dugg recently went to a Brooklyn Nets basketball game and immediately started trending on Twitter. He wasn’t trending on Twitter for the obvious reasons, that he’s one of the most well-known rap stars of the day. No, 42 Dugg was trending on Twitter because James Harden bent over so far to get eye-level with him. That caused people to start laughing.
Initially, this was put out there by the Brooklyn Nets themselves on their social media. I believe they immediately realize the humor that was populating social media after they published the picture of Harden and Dugg. They deleted the tweet but it went viral anyway and everyone started to repost it with their own spin.
Harden did not have to disrespect 42 Dugg like this. pic.twitter.com/ROxYJCfqKJ
— Ahmed🇸🇴/Invincible the best show out (@big_business_) March 30, 2021
And it kept on going straight like that.
I have to say, if you look at the body language in the picture, 42 Dugg is not really feeling how James Harden is bending over towards him. He literally looks like a kindergarten student that just had a tantrum and the teacher is trying to calm him down. His body language says, “I hate you.“ Clearly we don’t know exactly what happened but I am sure that it was all good between the two of them.
All of this was a festive time, because the BK Nets won over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg and Lil Kim pulled up. Kim ended up performing and they even gave her a jersey with her name on it. She was ecstatic. “I’m about to cry, I always wanted my own jersey,” she said.
@LilKim halftime performance @BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/pLsUqigjkK
— March $adness (@LordTreeSap) March 30, 2021
Poor Kim. That mask was messing up her breath control!