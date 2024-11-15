Why Did Mike Tyson Slap Fire Out Of Jake Paul? And Was It Real?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

We got the scoop! Was the slap real? Why did Mike Tyson slap fire out Jake Paul?

If you watched the weigh-in for the Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul fight, you know sparks were flying.

In a shocking move, Mike Tyson slapped the fire out of Jake Paul. Although it didn’t physically hurt Jake, it set off a chain reaction, leading to Jake saying he wanted to “kill Mike.” But what led to this dramatic slap?

Sources have given us the scoop. Jake got right up in Mike’s face—a typical move for him. However, Mike was barefoot at the weigh-in, and Jake stepped on Mike’s bare foot. This misstep triggered an epic slap that even Dana White would respect.

Sources tell me Mike isn’t playing around, and that’s what led to the slap. Jake’s now fired up too. Tomorrow’s showdown is going to be wild!

Oh, and by the way, the “Hawk Tua” girl made an appearance, drawing plenty of attention. She seemed very “Hollywood,” refusing to take pictures with fans. Does she know she’s famous for just one thing? Anyway, that’s that.

Tomorrow, Mike and Jake will face off in a good ol’-fashioned scrap. In 24 hours, that slap might just be history.