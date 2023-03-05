Why Was Sauce Walka Arrested?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Sauce Walka caught a case, but he’ll be aiiiight! Check out what’s being said about a rough night in Miami.

OoHWee!

Sauce Walka is one of the coolest dudes in the game. I thought he would blow up bit more, but he’s still dope! At any rate, it seems like he had some issues down in Miami.

The Houston rapper was reportedly arrested in Miami for holding some weed the other day. He allegedly had about 66 grams of marijuana in a backpack which had the weed in plastic bags. He also reportedly had a warrant for no driver license, per various reports. He was released on $5,000 bail and has yet to comment at press time.

He did tell everybody that he was fresh out on his social media.

There’s not much else to report on here, but his crew did catch hell with some RICO charges back in December. Check that out here! Hopefully, this is not something that leads up to Sauce getting hit with RICO himself.