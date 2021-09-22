Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Malibu Home Caught Fire; No Injuries or Major Damage Reported

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have suffered a tragedy.

According to The New York Post, the Black power couple’s home in Malibu has caught fire.

“Video footage from the sprawling estate on Cold Canyon Road showed an ambulance with flashing lights entering just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, followed by an ambulance, several other cars, and a utility vehicle,” reported the outlet. “A witness said a fire broke out somewhere on one of the properties, causing extensive smoke damage.”

It’s unclear whether Will and Jada Pinkett Smith were in the house during the time of the blaze.

But this is the same home where the couple hosted Jada’s 50th birthday party, which they turned into a skating rink.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the blaze. It also appears that the home only suffered “smoke damage,” so there doesn’t appear to be any extensive damage to the home. Neither of the Smiths, nor their children, posted anything on social media about the fire, either. But this isn’t the first time the home has been subjected to a blaze — in fact, in 2018, the Smiths were forced to evacuate when the property was in the crosshairs of the Woolsey fire.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith didn’t return the Post’s request for comment.