Will Beyoncé Open For Kamala Harris At Chicago DNC?

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are reportedly in Chicago and ushering in a new day. Bey is rumored to be helping Kamala Harris and her bid for president.

Well, I’ve got exciting news: we have a room for all of us! Beyoncé is set to open on Thursday and introduce us to Kamala Harris. As you already know, Kamala has been using Beyoncé’s song “Freedom” repeatedly throughout her presidential campaign. Now, Beyoncé is officially stepping into the political arena. She’s taking a stand, much like how JAY-Z stepped up for Barack Obama, to support the first Black female candidate for president.

What do you think about that?

I think it’s going to be incredible! The Democratic National Convention kicked off last night and, while it wasn’t star-studded, it featured some heavyweights in the political realm—though not quite like the Republican National Convention, which had Hulk Hogan. Ha ha ha! Last night, the Democrats had AOC and Jasmine Crockett, who are stars in their own right and actually have something meaningful to say. So when you consider the impact Beyoncé will have, remember that it’s a different vibe than, say, Amber Rose. 🙄

From what I’ve heard, Beyoncé won’t be doing any talking. She’ll just be doing her thing while Kamala walks out. I’m not exactly sure how it will play out, as usually a loved one like Kamala’s husband would do the formal introduction. But it seems Beyoncé will be involved in some way.

By the way, JAY-Z is reportedly in town too. He’s working with Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, and the REFORM organization. There’s another rumor that JAY-Z might make an appearance in Chicago, where the convention is being held. I wouldn’t hold my breath, but you can bet he’s nearby. Beyoncé is here for this historic moment, and while I wish JAY-Z would lend his voice to the cause in 2024, I understand he’s surrounded by a lot of Republican energy in the business world.

Sometimes, it’s best to stay low and focus on your business. But through Beyoncé, history will be made.