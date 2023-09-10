Will Jeezy Become A Trap DJ?

The word on the street is a young Jeezy wanted to be a DJ and now older Jeezy might just go back to one of his first loves.

Who knew it? Young Jeezy, when he was still named Lil J, was trying to be a DJ. Jeezy isn’t that young anymore. He was trying to DJ back in the day with artists like “Salt-N-Pepa” and songs like “Planet Rock.” That’s straight up old school! Anyway, this all started in his cousin’s garage. All of a sudden, he starts to learn the ropes of DJing, and even earned some money! Jeezy went and purchased two Technics SL-1200 turntables and began amassing vinyl records.

He and his people organized parties, giving away free tickets to ensure a packed house, and rocked the house. Eventually, his stuff was swiped by some bum, but he was able to capture the art of it all. This really is not a rumor, but there is a part that is rumor-like. In this interview with DJ Thoro and Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, Jeezy floats out there that he may start DJing again! Jeezy clearly knows the value of his celebrity and the fact that the art of the DJ has reached new levels since those old days. He noted people like Shaq out there rocking the crowd! Check out the interview below.

AllHipHop: So, Jeezy, you mentioned in your book that your first hands-on introduction to music was when you tried DJing with Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” and Afrika Bambaataa’s “Planet Rock.” Can you tell us more about how you initially wanted to become a DJ?

Jeezy: Yeah, absolutely. You see, it all started with my cousin, one of my cousins who was deep into the DJ scene long before I even thought about it. He was living in Atlanta, and when we used to hang out at my auntie’s house there, it was something else. They had this massive mansion, one of the biggest I’d ever seen, and it had this impressive garage. Now, when you walked into that garage, you’d see all the latest cars, and right in the midst of it all were his turntables. I’d watch him work his magic, mixing tracks, and every so often, he’d ask me if I wanted to give it a try. Of course, I jumped at the opportunity.

AllHipHop: So, you got your first taste of DJing from your cousin’s setup. When did you realize you had a real passion for it?

Jeezy: It didn’t take long at all. I mean, the moment I started experimenting with DJing, I fell head over heels in love with it. As I started hustling and managed to save up a bit of money, I didn’t waste any time. I bought my own pair of turntables, Technics SL-1200s to be exact, and started collecting vinyl records. I set up my gear on my grandmother’s dresser at her house, and every morning, I’d wake up and start mixing. That’s when I knew I was onto something special.

AllHipHop: That’s quite the journey from being a curious observer to becoming a dedicated DJ. Can you tell us about the next step you took in your DJing career?

Jeezy: Absolutely. So, as I continued honing my DJ skills, I started thinking about ways to take it to the next level. I was in a small town with a population of maybe 2 to 300 people, and most of them were Black. That’s when the idea of starting a production company came up. I pitched the idea to my friends, but I made it clear that the one thing I wanted to keep doing was DJing. We organized parties, even though we weren’t making much money. I had these cheap speakers, and I remember a junkie stealing them, which was a setback. But despite all that, I kept DJing, and the parties were a hit.

AllHipHop: Do you ever think about pursuing DJing professionally?

Jeezy: You know, it’s funny you mention that. Given where I started and where I am now, it’s a wild thought. DJing is still a big part of me, and I think it’s always going to be a part of who I am. The direction life has taken me is foreign to where I began, but I wouldn’t change a thing about my journey. Who knows, maybe I’ll find my way back to the turntables someday.