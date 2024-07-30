Will Pusha T & No Malice Reunite With Clipse Reboot Album Before 2024 Ends?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pusha T’s tweet along with a surprise performance the Clipse recently did over the weekend, have fans chomping at the bit for the Hip-Hop duo’s reunion album.

A tweet from Pusha T has Hip-Hop fans buzzing with excitement and nostalgia after the It’s Almost Dry rapper seemingly confirmed the completion of a new Clipse album.

Late last week, Pusha T tantalized fans with a cryptic message on Twitter while reflecting on the summation of his triumphant list of summer projects.

Though his list included what appeared to be an exclusive drop on his upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics moves with adidas, fans overwhelmingly overlooked the tidbit in favor of what is undoubtedly a Clipse album update for the better, if not the best of terms.

“In real time… @clipse album ✔️ @CarharttWIP collab ✔️ @LouisVuitton House Ambassador ✔️ 2024 Olympics Paris w/ @adidas ✔️ Not even halfway done…” Pusha T wrote in the tweet.

The tweet has set the internet ablaze with speculation about whether the long awaited return of Clipse will happen before the end of the year, considering the iconic rap duo released their latest album, Til the Casket Drops, in December 2009.

Adding fuel to the fire, the brothers recently performed their classic track “Popular Demand (Popeyes)” featuring Cam’ron and Pharrell at a block party hosted by Denim Tears’ founder Tremaine Emory.

Not to mention, both Pusha T and Malice have dropped hints about the potential reunion project in recent interviews. No Malice hinted at new music during a podcast appearance, saying, “We’ve been in the studio, and the energy feels right. There’s definitely something in the works.”

Meanwhile, Pusha T’s career continues to soar. He was recently appointed as an ambassador for Louis Vuitton Menswear, a role that cements his influence beyond music.

“Being a part of the Louis Vuitton family is a dream come true,” Pusha T said in a statement. “It’s an honor to merge the worlds of fashion and hip-hop in such a significant way.”

Additionally, Pusha T and No Malice debuted Clipse’s reunion merch collaboration with Carhartt WIP late last month. As King Push’s tweet appears to indicate, neither he nor the Clipse as a group appear to have any plans of slowing down any time soon.

Check out the footage of the Clipse’ recent performance below.