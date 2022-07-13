Will Russia Blow Up The East Coast With A Nuke Named Satan?

The RS-28 Sarmat is also known as “The Satan” and a Russian official said they can blow up the United States. @illseed says it is just another sign the world is coming to an end.

Is Russia about to blow us up!?

I don’t know, people! I always do “the signs the world is coming to an end,” but I don’t think I’ve ever gotten a more profound sign than I did today.

There is a missile over in Russia and it is called “Satan.” The RS-28 Sarmat is also known as “The Satan!” We try not to believe the hype, or the proponents of propaganda but this is crazy. Apparently, Russia has threatened to blow up the entire east coast of the United States with two nuclear missiles. A member of Vladimir Putin‘s parliament named Alexei Zhuravlev said that there will be nothing left of the East Coast if they use this nuclear bomb. He went off! ‘Guys, you’re so funny. What methods are they even using?’ Zhuravlev scoffed. He added: ‘I will competently tell you, that to destroy the entire East Coast of the US, two Sarmat missiles are necessary and two missiles for the West Coast. ‘Four missiles, and there will be nothing left. They think the mushroom cloud will be taller than a high rise. That mushroom cloud will be visible from Mexico.’ Source

Now, he backed up his talk because Putin actually bragged about a test last month they said they could hit anybody, anywhere in the world. All of this is because there is worldwide support of the Ukrainians and their war against Russia.

“We have successfully tested the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile. According to the plan, the first such system will enter combat duty at the end of the year,” Putin stated in a speech to graduating cadets, reported RT. Source

I am thinking we need to get Reverend Jesse Jackson or Al Sharpton or Morgan Freeman involved. I’m thinking they can help quell the conflict and redirect those missiles to another part of the country. I kid! Why can’t they just hit Texas? And no disrespect to Texas, but the state is really kind of crazy. Anyway, the name of this missile is called Satan and it is ready to mingle.

I am quite certain that Russia knows that if they do hit us, they will be destroyed as well. There is no way in hell that the United States is going to allow for a missile to do something catastrophic to the East Coast and they still stand. I am not saying we are God, but I know we have something for SATAN!

Chill, Putin!

illseed out!

This does not mean we want Trump back! So those scare tactics will not work! Biden needs to name a successor!