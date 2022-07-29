Will Smith Speaks Out On Chris Rock Slap

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Will Smith is making his march back to the front. And he releases a 5-minute video answering questions and apologizing to Chris Rock.

Damn. Will Smith is STILL in a low place. The world has moved on, but they are still dealing with it. Will Smith is still one of the biggest stars of our day and he seems to be toiling over it. This video is part of his march back to the front. He’ll be ok. Chris Rock is out there killing it with Dave and Kevin Hart.

By the way, Chris Rock is still cracking jokes about it.

So here, Will takes some time to answer questions about the infamous slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Why didn’t you apologize to Chris in your acceptance speech? After Jada rolled her eyes, did she tell you to do something? What would you say to the people who looked up to you before the slap or people who expressed that you let them down?

“I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself,” he says in the video. I think this is telling. “I am deeply devoted and committed putting light and love and joy into the world, and if you hang on, I promise that we’ll be friends again.”

This isn’t a rumor, but I think its pretty cool stuff for Will to just let use know that he’s doing his part of getting better. He did an amazing job of not disappointing us for like 30+ years! Other people screw up ever day and we give them a pass! I am not saying Will deserves a “pass,” but he should be allowed to live on. I think he will be ok!

You know why?

Will Smith will rake in a whopping $35 million for the film Emancipation. He locked this in AFTER the slap! The escaped-slave thriller is expected to be released in 2023. Shout out to winning all over the place!