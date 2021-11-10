Lord, Make It Stop: Will Smith Said He Was ‘Jealous’ Of Tupac Shakur

At this point, anything we learn about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith is against our will. And if I have to hear it, so do you.

In his recently released memoir, Will, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air revealed that he was jealous of his wife’s relationship with the legendary Tupac Shakur. Though Jada swears that they never got it on, Will Smith still felt a type of way that these two were so close when they were growing up.

“Though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary – they defined ‘ride or die,’” he writes in the book. “At the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was PAC! and I was me.”

And that’s not all. No, folks, far from it. Not by a long shot.

Will Smith then went on to write that Pac had a “fearless passion that was intoxicating, a militant morality, and a willingness to fight and die for what he believed was right.”

When Jada started spending more time with Will than with Pac, he said that he felt “victorious” over the legendary rapper.

“If she chose me over Tupac, there was no way I could be a coward,” Will Smith wrote. “I have rarely felt more validated… I was in a room with Tupac on multiple occasions, but I never spoke to him. The way Jada loved Pac rendered me incapable of being friends with him. I was too immature.”

Well…we’re all better for knowing that, aren’t we?