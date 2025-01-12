Will Grammys Be Pushed Back Due To Southern California Wildfires?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Grammys will look differently, but will they be pushed back?

First and foremost, big love and strength to the people of Los Angeles and the surrounding areas. These wildfires are no joke, as you know. They’re life-changing, heartbreaking and catastrophic. It’s a reminder of how quickly life can change. Also, respect to all the people on the ground helping out those in need.

Now, let’s talk about the Grammys. The big question: will the Recording Academy actually postpone the show? It’s a tough call. Historically, award shows tend to push through unless it’s a situation like COVID-19. It’s a little different this time. Doing the glitz and glamour after all of this is crazy. AllHipHop canceled their annual Grammy Week party.

The Grammy folks are considering their options carefully. Early reports say they are turning it into a fundraiser-style event. Plus, the precedent is already there with what they did during the pandemic with raising money. This is more than money.

Shoot, this is about more than awards and performances. We are recognizing our humanity (AGAIN!) This is a personal loss and devastation. I think they’re going to push it back, personally. But, we also know that that would create another “situation.”

We’ll have to wait and see.

(By the way, people have been arrested for ARSON for some of these fires. They need to go to hell, where fire is forever.)