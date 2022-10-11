Willie Dee Triples Down On Kanye West, His Fans And Anybody Against Him

Some of you must have forgotten who Willie Dee is. If you need a refresher, here we go. Willie Dee is a lot of things, but he is most notably the lead rapper in The Geto Boys. He has always been outspoken as a rapper and never has he been one to bite his tongue. He has talked about everybody from presidents to Rodney King and more. He often ghost wrote too. That said: he does not like Kanye West or his feverish fans, who he says tried to bully him into silence.
That ain’t gotta work for a man that has an album talking about “going out like a solider.” Check out what Willie Dee had to say.
I did not know that Kanye West said sorry to Jewish people. Now, was he saying this to Hebrew Jews or the Orthodox Jews.