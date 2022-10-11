Willie Dee Triples Down On Kanye West, His Fans And Anybody Against Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Willie Dee of the Geto Boys went in on Kanye West as well as his fans for trying to “bully” him.

Some of you must have forgotten who Willie Dee is. If you need a refresher, here we go. Willie Dee is a lot of things, but he is most notably the lead rapper in The Geto Boys. He has always been outspoken as a rapper and never has he been one to bite his tongue. He has talked about everybody from presidents to Rodney King and more. He often ghost wrote too. That said: he does not like Kanye West or his feverish fans, who he says tried to bully him into silence.

That ain’t gotta work for a man that has an album talking about “going out like a solider.” Check out what Willie Dee had to say.

I did not know that Kanye West said sorry to Jewish people. Now, was he saying this to Hebrew Jews or the Orthodox Jews.