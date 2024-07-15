With Praise From Eminem And Lil Wayne, Who Will RJ Payne Sign To?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Who will sign RJ Payne? It looks like the underground rap god is about to sign to the majors. But who?

There’s some buzz on the street! Word is that one of the illest rappers alive right now, rap monster RJ Payne, is about to sign a major label deal.

I know who he will sign with, but I can’t reveal it just yet. The rumor is that he will sign with a very well-known, classic-era rap artist who has strong ties to major labels. This individual is still active in the game and has recently shown a lot of support for RJ.

They collaborated on a song that significantly boosted the Philly rapper’s streams and visibility. Even more recently, RJ Payne received praise from Eminem and Lil Wayne. While they are both classic-era Hip-Hop artists in my book, they aren’t the ones I’m referring to. Could there be a bidding war brewing? Speculation is a part of this process if you get what I am saying. From what I know, one artist is set to sign him Eminemently. (No pun intended.)

You may remember RJ was our Emcee of the Year a few years ago and has received a lot of love here at the site and on various platforms affiliated with us. You know we love our lyrical lords at AllHipHop! By the way, the word on the street is that Payne did a blazing song with KRS-One! Domingo produced it! I can’t wait to hear the finished product.

Here’s some of that Domingo heat: