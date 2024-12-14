Wiz Khalifa Not Surprised By Drake’s Lawsuit, Predicts Happy Ending In Kendrick Lamar Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wiz Khalifa is no stranger to the complexities of the rap game, which is why he wasn’t at all taken aback by Drake’s latest move in his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.

While speaking with Shannon Sharpe on the latest episode of his Club Shay Shay podcast, the “Roll Up” rapper didn’t hold back his thoughts on the situation surrounding Drake’s recent legal complaints against Spotify and Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” diss track.

When Sharpe asked Wiz about his initial reaction to hearing about the rap battle the pair faced off in earlier this year, he appeared to be delighted over the competitive nature from the two MC’s, as opposed to the industry standard fake love.

“About time,” Wiz Khalifa said. “I’m tired of n###as acting like they cool with each other. And you know they’re not.”

Wiz’s candid response set the tone for the rest of the interview as he voiced his approval of the rap titans airing out their grievances.

“That’s cool to me,” he said. “Like, just speak how you really feel, bro. Like, f#ck.”

As the conversation shifted to Drake’s decision to file a legal complaint over his claims that Spotify and UMG conspired to boost Kendrick’s scathing diss track aimed at him, Wiz once again seemed unfazed.

In fact, the Pittsburgh-bred rap star shrugged off Sharpe’s question about whether or not Drake took it too far with the legal filing.

“Nah, I mean, I sound like a Drake move to me,” he said with a sly grin. “He’s a musician and a businessman in my eyes. If he’s not in the public eye winning, you know, musically, he’s going to get a win wherever he can. Right. I mean, it’s a smart thing to do.”

As he continued, it became clear that Wiz’s interpretation of the feud was anything but conventional, considering he’s speculating that the drama might be more calculated than it appears.

“I think they’re playing it exactly how they’re supposed to,” he explained.

“I don’t think them n###as f##k with each other at all. I don’t think none of them like each other. They tolerate each other, but they don’t get down with each other. It’s just how the industry is.”

He also likened the feud to professional wrestling, suggesting that these high-profile arguments often end with surprising reconciliations.

“But this is also like wrestling as well,” he said. “So the same people who are arguing can be cool instantly. Don’t get too caught up on the animosity part”.

While Wiz admitted he wasn’t shocked by Drake’s litigious approach, he predicted a silver lining in the feud.

“This is how it goes in the industry,” he said. “But in general, people will be hugging later.”