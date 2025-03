Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Could you keep up smoking with Wiz Khalifa?

Wiz Khalifa has revealed how he has organically integrated an abundance of time to indulge his love for weed within his daily routine.

During the Taylor Gang general’s recent appearance on a Twitch stream with streamer RaKai, Khalifa Man dropped a a jaw-dropping estimate on how many blunts he smokes per day. Moments after RaKai expressed bewilderment over the massive jar of trees Khalifa had with him in the studio, he not only casually confirmed he would be smoking all of it by himself in one sitting, but also revealed that his daily intake on any given day.

“A day, probably like 20,” Khalifa initially responded before quickly correcting himself. “Nah, more than that, because I live far as hell now. And I gotta drive to the gym, so it’s like more like 30, 30, 30 to 40.”

Despite the heavy consumption and notion that Khalifa primarily and notoriously only smokes joints, he made it clear that he doesn’t let his smoking habit slow him down.

“But I get a lot of work done though,” he assured. “I wake up super duper early. I got two kids and I got three dogs. I wake up super early and get fried.”

As the conversation turned toward cannabis culture, Wiz caught RaKai off guard when the young streamer referred to the classic “wake and bake” term popular with stoners across generations.

“How do you know that?” he said before teasing RaKai, saying “You know some stoners,” to which the streamer confirmed while also denying he’s ever smoked before.

Beyond his playful interrogation, Wiz also dropped some insight into his relationship with smoking.

“Nah, I broke that habit,” he said. “Because I work out. I got to the gym everyday. So, you gotta be able to put the weed down and pick the weed back up, you know what I’m saying.”

He concluded by explaining why he choses to partake at a near constant rate, even though he says he could function without it.

“I could definitely eat without smoking,” he said. “I could sleep without smoking—I could do all that stuff. But I just choose to smoke a lot of weed because I love pot.”

This isn’t the first time Wiz has thrown out sky-high numbers when talking about his cannabis use. In an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast last year, he estimated that he spends $10,000 dollars worth of joints filled with his personal Khalifa Kush strain only lasts him about a week.