WOW! Desus & Mero Have Split! Show Cancelled!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Desus and Mero have beef! Their show is dead and the bodega is closed! Peep how it all went down in the tweets.

I thought Desus and Mero were unstoppable! But, it seems they have broke up -lickety rickety split! But there is more – these two dudes are beefing! Unbeknownst to me, there have been rumors of beef for quite some time. How do two dudes that are 50/50 types end up blowing up a lifetime of work in one fell swoop? CRAZY!

Well, somehow – per the rumors – it comes down to money. What else is new?

They did the typical thing – started duking it out on social media. But not all out – more like here and there. The Puerto Rican brother aka Mero seems to be the first to set it off, proclaiming, “it’s a wrap Brody” on Twitter. Here’s all he said:

NAH ITS A WRAP BRODY, SOMEBODY MENTIONED DUDE TWEETING THAT FROM SOME COUNTRY AT LIKE 3AM.. I TOURED W DUDE FOR YEARS HE WAS F#### AND IN HIS BAG. PODCAST DONE ENJOY THE BACK CATALOG MY PALS.

He said that his dark-skinned former brother Desus ghosted him, effectively bouncing out on their podcast. And then Desus jumped out and had something to say.

the hive deserved better than this ending. Reddit can slander my name but when the truth comes

out…….actually just wait.

That sounds very ominous!!! I wonder what the “truth” is!?

He also said this…

This is the official statement:

“Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It’s been a good run, fam.”

Their original show was called Desus Vs. Mero and then the Bodega Boys sprung out of that. Desus & Mero was the last show they had on Showtime. They just went back to where they came from. And the Bodega is closed!