Xzibit Defends Kendrick Lamar Calling Drake “A Pedophile” During Rap Battle

Do you agree with Xzibit or not?

Xzibit has thrown his support behind Kendrick Lamar in his latest defense of the West Coast lyricist’s controversial lyrics labeling Drake a pedophile.

During a recent appearance on the Club Random Podcast with Bill Maher, Xzibit addressed the firestorm surrounding Kendrick Lamar’s scathing diss track “Not Like Us,” in which Lamar accused Drake of being a pedophile. While some have questioned the ethics of such a bold claim in the midst of their rap battle, Xzibit made it clear, when it comes to Hip-Hop, nothing is off-limits. In his initial remarks, he acknowledged the speculation around Drake’s past interactions with young girls but tiptoed around the subject, making sure not to divulge any definitive accusations.

“I have no idea about what he’s doing with his boy, you know, that don’t sound right,” he said. “But I never saw anything that proved he was a pedophile. There’s been no court, there’s been nobody brought any cases against him.”

"This is a f*cking rap battle."



Xzibit defends Kendrick Lamar calling Drake a p***phile as he explains how their Rap beef got started.



(🎥Club Random Podcast/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/AOHBSq8twi — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 5, 2025

While Maher speculated whether or not the allegations against Drake were entirely baseless, Xzibit proceeded to stoke the flames of the incendiary claims by explaining the origins of them. He referenced a past viral clip of Drake interacting with a teenage girl on stage, calling it “suspect.” When Maher pressed him on what was said, Xzibit struggled to recall the specifics but doubled down on its questionable nature.

“I just know that’s where that comes from, that clip,” he said. “And then he was talking to the Millie Bobby Brown girl about relationship s###.”

Beyond the accusations, Xzibit contextualized the rap feud, framing it as a modern-day David vs. Goliath.

“What you’re seeing and why people are celebrating it so much is that this big, huge machine and this so-called rapper from Compton… Yes, he has success, but he’s not as big as his [Drake],” he said. Maher pushed back, noting that Lamar was hardly an underdog, but Xzibit insisted the scale of Drake’s dominance made Lamar’s attack even more significant.

Maher also expressed concerns over the seriousness of the accusation, asking if such claims should only be made with definitive proof. Xzibit dismissed the notion entirely, likening the hurling of such potentially damaging insults to that of trading jokes.

“No. Are you kidding?” he exclaimed. “This is a rap battle! This is not testimony or deposition. This is a f###### rap battle. I’m going to talk about your mama, your daddy, your children, your grandma’s wooden leg, your missing teeth. It’s all a game, right?”

He argued that if there were real legal grounds, the accusations would have gone beyond the music industry.

“If there was something weird going on, then there would definitely be people that would come forward and testify, and then people would be charged for that,” he said. “But when you’re playing the dozens, and I give you one that hurts your feelings, don’t be the guy who wants to fight because I got a good joke.”

Closing out his remarks, Xzibit also appeared to criticize Drake’s ongoing lawsuit against Universal Music over Kendrick’s diss track.

“But he’s basically saying that you did something for someone else that you used to do for me, and here’s how I know,” he said. “And I’m blowing a whistle now—but that’s not true. Like, the world loves that song, you know?”

Xzibit may have been preaching to the choir, though, because Maher was recently staunchly critical of Kendrick Lamar, who he described as the exact opposite of what the Compton MC once revealed he feels the meaning of his anthem evokes.