Yasiin Bey Calls Out “Big 3” On “Like That” Freestyle?

Footage of the MC seemingly rapping about Kendrick Lamar, Drake and J. Cole makes the rounds.

Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def, made headlines in January when he classified Drake as pop and not Hip-Hop. Drake fired back at Bey with an Instagram post.

Fast forward to May, Bey has seemingly taken a jab at Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. Some fans refer to those Grammy Award-winning rappers as The Big 3.

“Greedy, seedy and creepy. Corny, horny and boring. Bougie, goofy and moody. Foolish, ruthless and clueless. Variations on a petty Big 3. A whole lot to look at, but not much to see,” Yasiin Bey raps in the video over the “Like That” beat.

Kendrick Lamar is featured on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” single. The Compton native used the track to ignite a main event clash with Drake that included an additional eight diss records by both stars.

Yasiin Bey’s criticism of Drake came before Lamar aimed at the OVO leader’s authenticity as a Hip-Hop artist throughout their battle. After receiving online backlash for his pop music comments, Bey praised Drake.

“I will say this, the young man is very talented,” Yasiin Bey acknowledged about the Canadian entertainer. “He’s been able to be very successful with that talent and I have no issue with that success or anything he’s been able to achieve as a result of his talent.”