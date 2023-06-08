YFN Lucci Is Looking At A Crazy Future

YFN Lucci may have been offered a one-way ticket to 20 years in jail. Peep the the rumors.

Things have taken a crazy turn in the legal drama surrounding YFN Lucci, aka Rayshawn Lamar Bennett. The district attorney’s may have put a deal on the table.

And the plea deal they offered was no joke. If true, YFN Lucci is looking at a whopping 20 years in the slammer, with 17 of those years actually behind bars. Man, that’s a long time.

The charges against him are long too. One count of voluntary manslaughter was bad enough on its own. But on top of that, they slapped him with five counts related to his alleged gang activities.

But wait, there’s more. YFN Lucci also had to face six counts of aggravated assault. That’s like saying he was going around causing serious harm to people left and right. And as if that wasn’t enough, they accused him of having a gun during a felony. Was is worth it?

On a number of occasions, Young Thug’s crew has been accused of trying to kill Lucci. Well there is an ironic twist. YFN Lucci’s charges are more serious and so is the time. So he is caught between a rock and a hard place. The plea deal is reportedly and rumored to be on the table. I know they want to fight it, but I am not sure that this will workout.

Lucci is one of the dozen people who got hit with charges in Atlanta as part of a major indictment targeting the Bloods gang. Fulton County’s DA presented a 105-count indictment a couple of years ago. Overall, we are talking everything from racketeering and aggravated assault to murder, guns, armed robbery, property damage, theft—you name it. It’s like they piled it all on.

According to the indictment, YFN Lucci and the others are connected to sub-groups of the Bloods gang, both locally and nationally. They claim these folks had ties to each other and were involved in all sorts of criminal activities. Seems like the authorities are dead serious about cracking down on the violence and making sure these alleged gang members face the consequences. What do you think about this?