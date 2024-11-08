Young Thug Could Make 1st Public Appearance At Colorado Buffaloes Game Per Deion Sanders Son

Will Young Thug make a legendary appearance at a Colorado University Buffaloes football game? Deion Sanders and his sons hope so. Find out the details.

If it’s up to Deion Sanders, his sons and their Colorado University Buffaloes football team, Young Thug could be making his first public appearance since accepting a non-negotiated plea deal in the widely publicized YSL RICO trial last month.

The entire saga began on November 5 after Coach Prime’s eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., tweeted his desire to host Thugger at one of the team’s upcoming games. It’s worth noting that his request is especially significant considering there are only two home games left during the Buffaloes regular season before the Big12 conference championship game. That said, Thug’s biological sister, Dolly White responded to his tweet, opening the door for the possibility to make everything all come together.

“If Young Thug came to one of the last two home games THAT WOULD BE LEGENDARY,” Sanders Jr. wrote in the tweet.

The rumor now appears to have been confirmed by White, who replied to a staunch supporter of the Buffaloes football team on Twitter after the user also requested that the Atlanta-bred rapper appear at one of the team’s upcoming games. White opted to reply to the user by using Coach Prime’s popular slogan and catchphrase, seemingly confirming that Thug would be doing just that, in the near future.

”We comin,” White wrote in the tweet stamped with a shushing smiley face emoji.

Hours later Sanders Jr. pretty much assured that Thug’s appearance was already set in stone by responding to White’s tweet and confirming that he had spoken with both her and Thugger to lock everything in.

“Talked to her and Thug on FaceTime last night…it’s happening,” Sanders Jr. wrote in the tweet.

In addition to Thug’s appearance at the game, his highly sought-after defense attorney, Brian Steel, could also make a cameo, considering White said she’ll ask him to in response to the Twitter user’s follow-up request. Thugger could also bring any number of his close collaborators with him to the game, based on how anxious his rap peers are to reunite with him following his release from Cobb County Corrections after a two-and-a-half-year incarceration stint. Thug recently popped up in person with T.I. just days after his initial release from custody on Halloween. Not to mention the “Ski” rapper also recently issued a collaboration request to his fellow Atlanta rap partner-in-crime, Lil Baby. On top of all that, Metro Boomin has also gone viral since Thug’s release after revealing he’s been cooking up batches of beats especially for Thugger to blaze in his return to the booth. In essence, it wouldn’t be too far of a reach to believe that any one of his aforementioned collaborators could tag along with him.

While it’s unclear exactly when Thug may appear at att Buffaloes’ game, it’s quite obvious that the window of opportunity is increasingly getting smaller considering the last two home games are on November 16 against Utah and November 29 versus Oklahoma State, respectively. Regardless of which game Thug could end up appearing at, his cameo will certainly be heightened by the high stakes the Buffaloes face at this late point in the season. The team is currently third in the Big12 behind top dog BYU, which has a perfect record of eight-and-zero, having won all five games in the conference. The team is also behind a tough Iowa State team, who boasts an impressive seven-and-one record with four wins in the conference. Additionally, artists such as Babyface Ray, Rick Ross and more have already appeared at the team’s games and provided rousing post-game locker room performances. Add in there the possibility that this could be Thug’s first comeback performance of sorts, and you have the makings for an all-time Friday Night Lights mirroring football flick — except it would all commence on a Saturday night, and the fact that it’s a college football game.

Check out the posts above for more details.