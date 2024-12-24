Young Thug Reacts To Diddy Beating Cassie Ventura In Leaked Jail Footage 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mariah the Scientist kept Young Thug updated Diddy, describing allegations involving Cassie Ventura and Kim Porter.

Young Thug’s girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, kept him up to date on current events during his time behind bars, including Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mounting legal issues.

The YSL rapper was the victim of multiple leaks on Monday (December 23). Footage surfaced online of Young Thug’s jail visits, including one with Mariah the Scientist describing the notorious video of Diddy savagely beating Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway.

Thug was stunned to hear what happened as Mariah explained, “He beat her up, for sure.” She went on to detail Diddy chasing Ventura, wearing only a towel wrapped around his waist.

She began laughing while mimicking Diddy running but clarified she didn’t find the situation amusing.

“That n#### tripping,” Young Thug said of Diddy when Mariah confirmed it was “definitely” the Bad Boy Records boss on the tape.

Mariah the Scientist continued, filing in Young Thug on other lawsuits and allegations, including how Diddy would treat the late Kim Porter.

“He on some other s###,” Mariah says after Thug was baffled by a rumor that Diddy tried to force Porter to eat Ventura’s used tampon.

Video leaked by the feds of Mariah The Scientist telling Young Thug Diddy stories & keeping him in the loop 👀 pic.twitter.com/etgZzOsykP — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) December 24, 2024

Meanwhile, another video leaked Monday shows Thug‘s 2022 visit with Instagram model Lenna Sayed.

The nearly 15-minute-long clip released by LawAndCrime features an emotional Sayed crying and professing her love for Thugger.

However, the video caused a stir amid Sayed’s reportedly marriage to boxer Devin Haney in 2023.

Despite the rumors, Young Thug spoke out, insisting Mariah The Scientist is the only woman for him. Sayed also set the record straight, saying the visit was before she met Haney.