Yung Miami Recalls “Youth Fair” Trips With Godmother Trina & Talks Her Immense Influence

Get to know the special bond between Yung Miami and Trina.

Yung Miami has opened up about her close-knit relationship with Trina in her latest conversation with Summer Walker.

Rather than connecting for her Revolt podcast, the former City Girls rapper appeared in a heartfelt interview with Walker for her new show via apple music. In the midst of the interview, Yung Miami shared the story behind her relationship with the legendary Miami rapper, who also happens to be her godmother. As Yung Miami described how she got her signature rap name, she went on to explain how Trina has influenced her music and shaped her life since she was a pre-teen.

“I was talking to somebody before and they just used to call me Miami, and I just put Yung in front of it,” Yung Miami began. “I was like, you know, I’m young from Miami. I’m lit. It’s my city. So then, like, when I started rapping, I was just like, yeah, Miami 305, claiming it.”

Yung Miami shares what it was like growing up with Trina as her godmother and paying homage to her at the BET HipHop Awards



🎥: Over It Radio / Apple Music

🔗: https://t.co/rkDnbOnPHs pic.twitter.com/JKPm4VZUEy — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 19, 2024

Yung Miami continued, reflecting on how her connection to Trina has bled into her music.

“Yeah, for sure, I feel like I sound like Trina a lot,” she said. “Trina definitely influenced me. You know, that’s my godmother. So I love Trina. Like, I’m so thankful for that lady.”

Yung Miami fondly recalled moments from her childhood, sharing her memories of how Trina’s presence in her life left an indelible mark on her.

“She used to take me to the youth fair, and I was like, probably like 10,” she said. “I’ll never forget ’cause I used to be like, ‘oh my God, I’m a celebrity’. We’d be at the fair. She got her bodyguards. Everybody ran up to us, and they’re like, ‘get back’. And I’d be like, ‘get back,'” she recalled with laughter.

Yung Miami’s connection to Miami’s music legends doesn’t stop with Trina.

“Even Trick Daddy, he got a video called ‘Trick Luv Da Kids. We was in a video.” she said. “I love DJ Khaled. ‘I’m So Hood’. We was in a video. Trick and Trina, you know, they’re from Miami. My parents grew up with them. So I’ve been running around in a celebrity field of Miami. Yes, it’s nothing new to me.”

The rapper’s admiration for Trina reached a high point recently when the two shared the stage at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

“It was great. And it was definitely like a moment I’ve been waiting to perform on stage,” she said. “We did it at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, so it was actually the perfect time.”

The duo performed Trina’s iconic hit “Pull Over” with Yung Miami enthusiastically reminiscing about the track. Yung Miami described the performance as a dream come true.

“I was just like, this is the moment that I’ve been waiting for,” she said. “Imagine waiting on your moment, and you get it. It’s just to have that moment together and to be able to pay homage to her.”

Check out the clip in the post above.