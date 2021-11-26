Coppin’ Deuces: Stevie J Issues Apology to Estranged Wife Faith Evans

Yesterday, on Thanksgiving eve, Stevie J recorded an authentic video apology to his estranged wife, Faith Evans. Earlier this month, he announced plans to divorce the celebrated chanteuse. It was soon revealed that the Good Guy accused Faith of cheating.

So now, the veteran Bad Boy, is recanting the previous infidelity allegations levied against his “amazing” wife. His verified Instagram account posts the apologetic video. Is this valiant attempt going to help to assuage Faith’s unwarranted emotional angst?

“You’re an amazing person. I’d like to apologize to your family. They don’t deserve that. Nah, she didn’t cheat. I was just in the moment. You know how us guys do. I’d like to take the time to apologize to you Faith, and let you know that I love you and I’m here for you always; always,” Stevie shares with the world.

Earlier in the video, the multi-platinum producer professes, “Happy holidays everybody. I’d like to make this video for my wife. A video was released last week. And, it showed me talking crazy to my wife, publicly humiliating my wife. I’d like to apologize and say, sorry that I would allow someone to come in my home a steal a computer. And, be able to do that to us.”

Out of nowhere, social media served Faith with shocking divorce news. An explosive, unWinewithTashaK exclusive, purportedly captures Stevie’s motivating desires to terminate the marriage contract. A raging and berating Stevie J confronted his confused wife.

Although, no marriage is perfect, is it possible this couple to reconcile their differences?