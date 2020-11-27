Jake Paul Wants To Knock Nate Robinson Out! Talks Friendship With Mike Tyson!

(AllHipHop Videos)
Jake Paul has amassed millions of views on YouTube and the dollars to match through the years. He’s part actor, part troll, and all businessman. Still, he is taking one thing extremely seriously: BOXING. He fights on the undercard of the 8-round Mike Tyson / Roy Jones, Jr. megafight Saturday and he says he is ready for war. Jake has been training vigorously for the majority of the year, preparing for a first-round knockout of his opponent and former basketball star Nate Robinson.
Living almost fearlessly, Jake’s plans in the ring run parallel with his goals outside of the ring. He’s a rapper that just released “Southpark Freestyle” featuring new friend Iron Mike Tyson. While he’s not Canibus, he’s got a solid flow and undeniable swagger. Moreover, Jake Paul admits, at 22, he’s still learning and evolving as an entertainer.
He chatted with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur about his goals as a fighter, rapper and his recipe for success.