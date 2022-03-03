Kanye West Beheads Pete Davidson In “Eazy” With The Game

Pete Davidson gets his head cut off in the new video by Kanye West and The Game.

The Game had our ear and now he’s got our eye. Compton, California’s spitter has released his newest song “Eazy” with Kanye West. The song is a nod to the late, great Eazy E, the founder of Ruthless Records. However, West and the bipolar bear bounce on a minimalist track that really bumps.

King of rumors, “Kanye West” actually kidnaps and beheads Pete Davidson in the animated video. This is certain to get the Internet and blogosphere speaking about the song, which is in all black and white. West made headlines when he threatened the comedian that happens to be dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Now, if you look closely, I don’t think Kanye West actually appears in the video. But his representative is there.

Kanye West did post a video and offered a message to boot. ” “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER/EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO/JK HE’S FINE.” Whatever, man!

There are new credits to the video, but I am sure the Internet sleuthes will determine who directed it.

All mess aside, the song is dope and The Game spits hot fire:

Started in my Cutlass clutchin’ heat like it’s an open oven

Puffin’ chronic, Puff and Biggie out the window, speaker subbin’

Run into the Crips, it ain’t no discussion

Bullet wounds drenched in Hennessy and teaspoons of Robitussin

Head up faze, got a few concussion, yeah

Compton’s amazed, Dr. Dre percussion

God, please grant my n#### eternal life, we need the beats

Aftermath wherе you fall asleep, you do not eat

And my belly is full, gorilla ridin’ the bull

Banana clips in thе pool, swan dive in Clase Azul

The opps, I’m on they ass, grandmama whoopings in school

This Wilmington and Brazil where n##### die in they jewels

Too many Problems, too many YGs

So many ties to dollar signs, easy to end up on E

I got shot up like Columbine, the Crips descended on me

Sign my name on the dotted line, that was vengeance on beats

This is the way