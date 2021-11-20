Lil Meech Explains 50 Cent’s Role, Big Meech’s BMF Business Plans And Why Acting Is His True Passion

With the success of Starz’s “BMF,” Demetrius Flenory Jr. is on the verge of superstardom. Already a hood superstar, Lil Meech is known to many as the son of Big Meech. The bigger Meech was known infamously as the face of BMF, regarded as one of the most legendary crime crews. “BMF” is one of the best shows in 50 Cent’s clip of hits. Oddly, AllHipHop was around when BMF was running the streets and was included in the best selling book “BMF: The Rise and Fall of Big Meech and the Black Mafia Family.”

Lil Meech, born in 2000, was still a toddler when his dad went to prison, but recollects fondly when Rick Ross “showed love” after his hit song named after the crew. Lil Meech is different from his father, but impressive for different reasons. He is focused and driven. He’s new to acting but grinded hard to be good. He’s going for great, which is commendable. He aborted a rap career, he’s so bent on mastering acting. And more. He is learning from 50 Cent, who is mentoring him as a young entreprenur. There’s so much more, but check out Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur’s convo with Demetrius Flenory Jr. aka Lil Meech.

And the season finale of “BMF” airs at midnight on Starz.