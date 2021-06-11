Money B of Digital Underground Talks Great Times With Shock G and The Tragedy of his Sudden Death

Money B is reeling at the death of Shock G, but also…life goes on.

Money B, of Digital Underground fame, was hit with a terrible personal blow when his friend and partner-in-rhyme Shock G died suddenly in late April 2021. The death shook up the entire world but none more than the members of the seminal Bay area collective. Money B and Shock G made hit records together, cultivated talented individuals such as 2Pac and influenced an entire era of musicians.

Now, Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and Tim Styles Sanchez of WestCoastStyles.com speak to Money B about his friend, their relationship, and what it was like to work with a genius of such tremendous talent.