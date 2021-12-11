The Black Panther Is Reportedly Rebooting Totally, New Black Panther And All!

The latest word on the street is that the Black Panther franchise is looking for a total reboot. With the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, the franchise was already in jeopardy before it started the sequel. “Wakanda Forever,” they are calling it. And then, after shooting about 70% of the sequel, actress Letitia Wright decides she doesn’t want to have anything to do with vaccination in our COVID-19 world. Well, whatever lengths she went, it went so far as for her to be reportedly removed from the movie altogether! WHAT! She’s self-deported by going back to London and then could not get back into the country due to her vaxxx statzzz.

On top of that, they say she has been highly problematic throughout the whole ordeal. Now giant freakin robot is saying that she is completely OUT. Mind you, she left the country because of an injury on the set. Now they are saying the injury on the set was not just a simple injury but something that has created major complications in her health. Not sure I believe, but let’s play along. And for this reason, they said that production would be on hold until 2022. However her not returning to the entire billion-dollar franchise, because she does not want to get vaccinated. Period. Letitia Wright is not talking at the moment so we cannot fully confirm this information, but it seems that that is factually based upon sources with giant freakin robot.

This seems to be a total self-destruction move. Shortsighted is what I would call it. At any rate, her role as Shuri in the movie was not meant to be a leading character anyway. So my sources are telling me that she is also exiting, which means we now have to wait for the franchise to completely reboot. I am hearing that they are going to now re-cast the Black Panther using Winston Duke aka M’Baku as the NEW lead.

One thing I will say about Letitia Wright is that she is a principled individual. And that supersedes money and power. I do think it may mark the end of her career in this super, megastar manner. I hope I am wrong! But the Marvel Universe is vast and impactful. Just ask Morton Downey Jr…I mean Robert Downey Jr.!

By the way, we’ll always love Chadwick! Long live T’challa, the King of Wakanda and the Black Panther. We will never forget you. Rest in peace.