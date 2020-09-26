Tory Lanez Accused Of Conspiring To Run A Smear Campaign Against Megan Thee Stallion

(AllHipHop News) Dropping a surprise album is not the only thing that Tory Lanez has been up to.
According to Megan thee Stallion’s camp, he is also pushing a narrative that the “Savage” singer’s team is lying about her “alleged” shooting — specifically discounting that he popped her in the foot.
A part of this “smear” campaign includes sending videos via dummy email accounts that are supposed to be from Meg, pushing the narrative that she is actually lying about everything.
Meg’s attorney, Alex Spiro, spoke to TMZ and noted, “We have been made aware of manipulated text messages and invented email accounts that have been disseminated to the media in a calculated attempt to peddle a false narrative about the events that occurred on July the 12th.”
One of these emails claims that Roc Nation and other Stallion reps were trying to slide some tea to TMZ about a different altercation at LIV Nightclub in Miami, which is the center of an assault claim that involved Tory and “Love & Hip Hop” star Prince.
All parties connected to the “WAP” co-rapper, including Roc Nation, deny writing the email.
Another email shared a video of one of the “Chix Tapes” rapper’s former bodyguards declaring that he would never hurt a woman … but admits that he was not there so he really doesn’t know.
The Lanez camp “strongly deny sending emails or otherwise creating a false narrative. The only commentary which has been made on this topic was the creative output on the album. We are investigating who could be sending these false emails and intend to take action against them.”
Either way, many women are launching a movement against Megan, claiming if she does not press charges they will stop following her.
She has to use her platform to speak out about domestic violence or needs to stop talking according to some fans.
