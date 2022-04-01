Will Smith Resigns From The Academy After Chris Rock Slap – “I Am Heartbroken”

Will Smith has decided to resign from.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for smacking Chris Rock in the face during the Oscars!

Rap star Will Smith has preemptively resigned from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for smacking Chris Rock in the face during the Oscar Awards.

The Academy is supposed to meet next week to discuss punishments for Will, but the rapper/actor decided to resign before he got the boot -. which was quite possibly a punishment he was facing.

Will Smith wrote another letter to the Academy, taking full responsibility for violently attacking Chris Rock, which he admitted was inexcusable.

TMZ obtained a copy of the letter.

“I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” Will Smith wrote.

He continued, “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film,” Will Smith continued. “So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept any further consequences the board deems appropriate.”

Will Smith vowed. To do the work to change to “never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

Will Smith’s fans, attendees, and millions of viewers were speechless when he smacked Chris Rock for making an off-color joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The scandal has only grown since the incident.

Conflicting reports claim Will was told to leave, but he refused, while others said he was never asked to leave the building before winning Best Actor for his role in the movie “King Richard.”

Other sources claim a 3-second video the Academy is allegedly holding back could reveal why Will went from laughing at Chris Rock’s joke to flying into a fit of rage.

To make matters worse, another clip of Jada Pinkett Smith laughing at Chris Rock after her husband smacked the comedian has gone viral.

Chris Rock has yet to address the issue. However, he touched on the controversy on the opening night of his “Ego Death” tour, which kicked off in Boston on March 30th.

The comedian admitted he did not have any material addressing the “slap hurt around the world.”

The veteran comedian admitted he was still “processing” what had happened himself.