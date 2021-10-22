Samaha Studio’s New Single “Aspire”

“Aspire” is a fresh take on house music. While preserving its melodic distinctiveness, it makes you want to dance.

Have you ever wished you could enjoy the thrills of a party without leaving your house? Samaha Studio’s new song “Aspire” sets the mood for dancing and partying wherever it is played. As the name implies, the song is groovy and funky, and it has received a lot of attention from fans.

“Aspire” is a fresh take on house music. While preserving its melodic distinctiveness, it makes you want to dance. It’s unlike any other EDM song you’ve ever heard. Though it is influenced by David Guerra’s music, it is distinctive in its own right. It’s not like the vast majority of songs. It’s also one of the things that sets Samaha apart from the competition.

Samaha collaborated with Rumor Records to create this track. With “Aspire,” they performed a fantastic job. They also contributed to the production of Samaha’s debut EP and two extra tracks. This collaboration was a perfect match because it presented us with so many intriguing tunes to listen to.

You can find the entire EP on Spotify here:

Check out Samaha Studios and their latest releases and updates on their Instagram at:

https://www.instagram.com/samahastudio/