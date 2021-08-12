8 Ball’s “Can’t Stop Me Now” has made him unstoppable

“Can’t Stop Me Now” was released a few weeks ago. No one saw it coming. Fans were caught off guard. When you listen to it, it actually makes you feel invincible, as you believe you can accomplish anything.

“Can’t Stop Me Now,” 8 Ball’s#### single, upon its release, broke records on all streaming platforms across the world. Overnight, the song became a major hit, catapulting 8 Ball’s career to new heights.

8 Ball is a talented musician, as his music demonstrates. His one-of-a-kind compositions, musical arrangements, and vocal stylings all come together to produce masterpieces. He is also a great remixer. He remixed Mahalo’s#### single “Got That Love”. “Can’t Stop Me Now” is a song that hooks you on, as you won’t be able to stop listening to it once you’ve heard it.

The success of “Can’t Stop Me Now” can be felt all across social media. Everyone who’s anyone is talking about it. It’s almost as if the release of “Can’t Stop Me Now” is a declaration of 8 Ball’s reign that is coming soon.

Listen to the song here: