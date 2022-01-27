A Look into the Incredible Journey of Renowned Singer Ifty Kerzner

Ifty Kerzner is a TV host and the co-founder/president of the high-tech company Kisstera. Together with his team, they are helping US insurance carriers improve their marketing and distribution while making the job easier and faster.

The road to attaining our dreams is never easy, and we often encounter various roadblocks that threaten our journey. However, no matter how challenging, we can still rise above the struggles, and Iftach “Ifty” Kerzner shows us just that through his incredible story.

Ifty had a great interest in music from a young age. He says that he would spend hours listening to legendary artists like Eminem, Westlife, Elton John, Doctor Dre, and Britney Spears, who were his favorites. However, no one believed he could make a career out of it. Ifty wasn’t too good with words and was even thrown out of literature class in high school.

Undeterred, Ifty didn’t let people’s opinions sway him from following his passion. Ifty started his journey in the music industry, and he began self-training to understand the basics of good songwriting. He recalls making a promise to himself when he was 17 years old that he would have a number one song on the radio, and true to that, four years later, Ifty released his breakthrough single “A Million Stars.”

According to Ifty, “A Million Stars” is a song he wrote and composed in memory of his friend Tom who lost his life during the Second Lebanon War in Israel. It was sung by Tom’s sister Amit Farkash, with the track becoming an instant hit. The song was played hundreds of times on different radio stations, becoming the most recognized song related to that war.

“A Million Stars” has been sung at many national events and occasions, including the opening of the 2012 national Independence Day ceremony and every national Memorial Day event. Ifty has also composed and produced “The Heart Breaks,” “In Our Kindergarten,” and “The Night Will Pass,” among others, making him successful with sad and emotional tracks, romantic songs, and also upbeat comic songs.

“Success is a journey, and it takes time,” says Ifty. He also adds that it’s the result of resilience, hard work, determination, and focus. There are various obstacles along the way, but you shouldn’t let that stop you. Ifty notes that failure is only fatal if you let it be.

By choosing to fight for his passion, even when the odds were stacked against him, Ifty has established his spot in the music industry and is now recognized internationally. His songs have gained thousands of views on Youtube and various streaming platforms.

He’s also a TV host and the co-founder/president of the high-tech company Kisstera. Together with his team, they are helping US insurance carriers improve their marketing and distribution while making the job easier and faster. The company recently secured its first funding and, as stated by Ifty, is set to continue thriving.

The start of any journey is a single step. Even though one of the most challenging, the first step sets the pace and motivates you to press on. Taking his first step years ago, Ifty has fulfilled his dreams and is impacting lives through his music. Looking into the future, he says he has much more exciting content coming up.