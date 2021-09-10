Ahmad Yasir’s “Your Touch” embodies the emotion of craving love’s touch

“Your Touch” is an emotional whirlwind, as it instills the emotions that Ahmad tried to convey through his work. Fans have described the experience of listening to “Your Touch” with words like “breath-taking” and “mesmerizing”.

The house music scene has been shocked to the core with the release of “Your Touch”. The mastermind behind this new single is none other than Ahmad Yasir. The song has been so successful that within two weeks of its release, it has started breaking records across popular streaming platforms. Ahmad has become one of the greatest upcoming artists with this release.

To understand why Ahmad is different from the rest of the competition, you have to listen to “Your Touch”. The song features relaxing beats coupled with a unique melody which was one of the contributing factors to its popularity. “Your Touch” is truly a phenomenal song.

The song is an emotional whirlwind, as it instills the emotions that Ahmad tried to convey through his work. Fans have described the experience of listening to “Your Touch” with words like “breath-taking” and “mesmerizing”.

So, for those who are looking for some new tracks to liven up their lives, check out Ahmad Yasir. If you want to hear more of his work, check out his EP which contains three songs. Like “Your Touch”, the songs are also becoming more and more popular every day. We can’t wait to see what Ahmad has in store for the future.

Listen to “Your Touch” on Spotify: