Alcohol Hero’s New Track “Over Control” Takes Control of the Party and Promises a Fun Time.

Alcohol Hero was able to put out this track which has since become a sensation in many social circles, due to the help of Rumor Records.

Alcohol Hero is one of the rising stars of the industry right now. He has delivered the world with masterpieces one after the other. He has dropped his latest work “Over Control”. Whenever the track is played, it feels like you are handing over control of your body to the music. And fans seem to want to lose themselves in it.

A fresh face to the music world, Alcohol Hero has had many experiences with musicians. He is known for organizing parties at various clubs and restaurants; many of which feature music artists who are known to people around the world. In his time with them, he has learned the ropes of creating good music and it shows in all of his works.

Alcohol Hero was able to put out this track which has since become a sensation in many social circles, due to the help of Rumor Records. The two parties have worked carefully and tirelessly to ensure that the release and reception of the track went well. It was nice to see their efforts being paid off.

Check out “Over Control” for yourself to experience Alcohol Hero’s talents:

Follow him on Instagram for updates on his upcoming music at:

https://www.instagram.com/orelthebro/