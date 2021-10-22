“All About Me” Lets Us Know Nathan Sanahuja in a Brand-New Light

Nathan Sanahuja, a relatively new musician to the music world, has made a name for himself with the release of his new tune “All about me.”

In a short length of time, Nathan Sanahuja, a relatively new musician to the music world, has made a name for himself with the release of his new tune “All about me.” The song has gone on to become a huge hit, with fans applauding how enjoyable it is to listen to. It has gathered quite a following in just a few weeks after its introduction.

Nathan started his career as a business owner. Before that, he had always been able to express himself in a variety of ways. He’s starting to dabble with music lately. He has shown that he is talented in this field. His song has been doing well on streaming platforms since its release. We can expect more hits like this from him in the future.

The song “All about me” was co-produced by Nathan Sanahuja and Rumor Records. Both parties have worked hard to guarantee the track’s smooth release and reception. As a consequence of their dedication and hard work, the song has received a warm reception from fans all around the world.

Listen to “All about me” on Spotify at:

Follow Nathan on Instagram here:

https://instagram.com/nathan_sanahuja