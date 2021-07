AllHipHop has teamed up with the KR38R for a brand new series featuring some of the dopest upcoming hip-hop artists!

AllHipHop presents KR38R Jam – live from Knoxville, TN.

Hosted by Kevin Fox, this episode features live performances and interviews with hip hop artists from D.C., Mississippi and Tennessee including Funk Sway, Self Made, and youth edition artists Mikayla & Teon’a.

Kevin talks shop J-Stylz – producer and former member of Blackstreet.

