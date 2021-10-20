Amr Samaha Drops New Single “Rest”

Amr Samaha has fully dominated the music industry with the release of his brand-new EP. This EP has three tracks. One of the songs became viral almost instantly. Across all platforms, “Rest” has broken new streaming records. Amr becomes the center of attention. Amr has always had a soft spot in his heart for music. […]

Amr Samaha has fully dominated the music industry with the release of his brand-new EP. This EP has three tracks. One of the songs became viral almost instantly. Across all platforms, “Rest” has broken new streaming records. Amr becomes the center of attention.

Amr has always had a soft spot in his heart for music. He showed excellent musical abilities when he was a toddler. He is an expert at predicting the preferences and needs of his fans. He also specializes in EDM and house track and often combines the two. As a result, his music is tailored to the tastes of the listener.

The EP’s release was handled by Rumor Records. The song “Rest” was the outcome of a collaboration between Rumor Records and Amr, which culminated in a masterpiece. As the title indicates, the song is very relaxing.

You can listen to the song here:

For more, check out Amr’s Instagram account at:

https://www.instagram.com/last_citizen/