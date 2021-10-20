Anish Pradhan Drops His New Track “Story Untold”

“Story Untold” has been breaking records on Spotify since its release. For his admirers, Anish Pradhan has produced yet another blockbuster track. The song is extremely addictive, as proven by the fact that you will listen to it again and over again. In this song, Anish’s talent and growth are on full show. Rumor Records […]

“Story Untold” has been breaking records on Spotify since its release. For his admirers, Anish Pradhan has produced yet another blockbuster track. The song is extremely addictive, as proven by the fact that you will listen to it again and over again. In this song, Anish’s talent and growth are on full show.

Rumor Records has always been a big advocate for talented musicians that have a knack for delivering hit after hit. They’ve worked with Anish previously and know what he’s capable of. That’s why they went all out on the production of “Story Untold.” They should be applauded for giving this type of music to their followers.

Anish has picked up a few tips from his travels throughout the country with a number of well-known musicians. He’s able to combine all of this into his music, ensuring that it keeps up with current trends and genres while yet being unique. “Story Untold” works on all of these levels, and audiences adore it.

Listen to Anish Pradhan here:

Also, follow Anish on Instagram for updates on his music, personal life, and travels:

https://www.instagram.com/cryptoanish/