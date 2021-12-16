Aye Yo Kells Shares Her Journey to Success in the Music World

Over the last few years, the rise of social media has significantly influenced various industries. The entertainment world, in particular, has increased with social media opening up the sector. Music publicist Aye Yo Kells is one of the industry players leveraging social media to bring the best to the entertainment world. Aye is the founder of The Jamison Agency and also […]

Over the last few years, the rise of social media has significantly influenced various industries. The entertainment world, in particular, has increased with social media opening up the sector. Music publicist Aye Yo Kells is one of the industry players leveraging social media to bring the best to the entertainment world.

Aye is the founder of The Jamison Agency and also one of the entertainment’s most sought-after publicists. She is a gifted speaker with a sincere passion for humanitarian efforts in local communities. Her hard work and achievement have earned her recognition in the industry. She has received awards, such as Rising Publicist of the year at the 2021 Black Media Honor Awards Philanthropy award, Women In Media Award, The People’s Choice Award, and Personality of the Year Award.

In addition to journalism and numerous production credits, Aye shares her vast experience in handling various events in LA, Charlotte, NC, Miami, and Florida. She is widely known for the exceptional PR services she has provided to organizations, Expos, conferences, authors, influencers, entertainment individuals, brands, and entrepreneurs, and helping in the development of small businesses within the community.

Aye has worked with many top personalities and brands, including Vivica Foxx, the Hilary Clinton campaign, Kiyomi Leslie, Armani Caesar, Montana of 300, 21 Savage, Pretty Ricky, Lil Mo, NFL Player Brashaud Breland, Lil Boosie, Trina; Darren Band from MTV’s Wild N Out, Watch Jazzy, Tyrese, Sincerely Ward, Kris Summers, Rolling Ray, painter Whitney Austin and many more.

Her agency continues to propel clients to new heights, with many appearing on major platforms like Forbes, Business Insider, Good Morning America, XXL, BET Network, FOX, ABC, VH1, Black Enterprise, The Huffington Post, Medium, Rolling Out, The Source, Hello Beautiful, Revolt, Sheen Magazine, Rolling Stone, Yahoo Finance, and others.

Though social media has positively impacted lives, Aye warns people to not let that validate them. She believes that social media is a fantasy and it’s a false narrative. Don’t look at someone else’s journey and compare them to yours because you’ll never know what they had to do to be in that position. Find a mentor, a therapist, and continue to constantly educate yourself on your craft. All you sometimes need in life is to have someone who will keep you in check and remain positive all the time.

“I started seeing a therapist to face my issues and to begin working on healing. I saved money until I could get my own apartment to begin funding my business. One of my coping magnesium was always burying myself in more work. While it’s not always the healthiest way to cope, I was able to distract myself and put all my focus and energy into my business. Just remaining focused, career-driven, and humble is what led me to be a 6-figure entrepreneur within two years after facing all of these obstacles,” says Aye.

A hard-working and ambitious individual, she sees herself growing and scaling The Jamison Agency to new success levels. Her goal is to have an office in several cities. Aye is also determined to release a book series, and produce movies and videos in the near future.