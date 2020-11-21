Billy Bands Unveils “Chase” Visual

(AllHipHop Sponsored Posts)
Billy Bands is here to declare his place in the rap game. Hailing from the Bronx, New York, the rising star creates heartfelt street anthems for his growing fanbase, and he’s not stopping until he gets to the top. Now following the release of his latest single “CHASE,” the Bronx Bully returns with the official music video for the banger.
Directed by Newpher Films, the 3-minute visual sees The Band Man canvasing his city while doing his favorite thing: getting to the bag. Produced by Cap Dinero, “Chase” showcases Billy’s tenacious lyrics perfectly as he spits his truth with each bar.
Watch above and get inspired!
Spread the love