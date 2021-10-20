Boaz BagBag Making a Change in The World One Day At a Time

New York City based Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Boaz BagBag has established another new business. He’s been able to create funding for the business with the help of some investors from Wall Street. So far Boaz has been able to obtain a good amount of start-up funding for his latest business endeavor. Always a smart businessman, […]

New York City based Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Boaz BagBag has established another new business. He’s been able to create funding for the business with the help of some investors from Wall Street. So far Boaz has been able to obtain a good amount of start-up funding for his latest business endeavor. Always a smart businessman, Boaz has clearly put together a solid business plan for the company.

And more importantly, others can also see his vision and are willing to support it. The first round of funding being issued out for the company will be in the amount of $50 million. This round of funding will only be used for the car rentals, the deliveries, and the fleet operations. As you can imagine, these are very crucial areas to the success of the company. Which of course means they will also require consistent and steady funding.

This new company endeavor will help bring in a substantial amount of high value jobs throughout the East Coast and Down South as well. Boaz is opening up the business’s first locations in the New York, Washington DC, Miami, and Atlanta areas. And of course they will be opening up other locations in different areas and states as they continue to expand. The company will offer a variety of programs allowing for numerous people to be able to get a job.

But most of their programs will be catering to the minority communities in the areas where they open up locations. By creating these steady jobs, Boaz is looking to provide new opportunities and better features to minority communities such as the Spanish and Black communities. The company is also working with Non Profit Organizations and other agencies to help better the communities they’re in and the surrounding areas.