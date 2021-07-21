Brighten Your Smile With This Discounted Water Flosser And Toothbrush Set

A person’s smile says so much about their spirit, attitude, and dental hygiene. Make sure you’re brushing up, eating well, and taking care of your teeth no matter what. Sure, a regular toothbrush and box of floss from the shelf of the drugstore might seem like more than enough to keep your mouth as clean […]

A person’s smile says so much about their spirit, attitude, and dental hygiene. Make sure you’re brushing up, eating well, and taking care of your teeth no matter what. Sure, a regular toothbrush and box of floss from the shelf of the drugstore might seem like more than enough to keep your mouth as clean and smile as fresh as possible. However, modern dentistry and oral care developments beg to differ.

To step things up, try out the Water Flosser, Sonic Toothbrush & Inductive Charging Base Set for just $64.99 (reg. $79), a discount of 18% for a limited time. Combining a Poseidon Oral Irrigator and Sonic Toothbrush with a charging base, this combination set can treat your teeth to a premium cleaning every single day.

Designed to effectively and rigorously fight plaque, prevent tartar build-up, and keep bad breath away, this base set is an affordable purchase for someone who wants to take their at-home oral care to a professional level. Whether you want your smile to shine for your Instagram followers, potential clients, or you just want to impress your loved ones — beginning with daily brushing and flossing is a must.

This set is rated 4.5/5 stars on Amazon for a reason. The water flosser sends a pulsed stream of water to clean your gums and in between your teeth. It’s gentle and effective and completely toxin-free with unmatched cleaning capabilities. The Sonic Toothbrush is fine-tuned electric toothbrush that comes with interchangeable brush heads and a quiet motor. Finally, the sleek inductive charger uses only one plug and minimizes cables in the bathroom.

Don’t miss out on this incredible oral care opportunity with generous savings Typically priced at $79, the Water Flosser, Sonic Toothbrush & Inductive Charging Base Set is available now for just $64.99.

Water Flosser, Sonic Toothbrush & Inductive Charging Base Set – $64.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.