Built From Stone Enters the Music World Like a Bolt by Releasing His Song “Love”

“Love” has defied all expectations by breaking streaming records on all platforms. Because of this song, Built From Stone’s name has become well-known, and his career has taken off. Built From Stone’s latest EP, “Luck,” “Love,” and “Lust,” was released in 2021 and had three songs: “Luck,” “Love,” and “Lust.” The EP’s tracks are all […]

“Love” has defied all expectations by breaking streaming records on all platforms. Because of this song, Built From Stone’s name has become well-known, and his career has taken off.

Built From Stone’s latest EP, “Luck,” “Love,” and “Lust,” was released in 2021 and had three songs: “Luck,” “Love,” and “Lust.” The EP’s tracks are all so well-balanced that you can’t help but listen to them Love and Love once you hear them.

By integrating instruments and other noises, Built From Stoneis able to produce tunes that captivate the listener’s attention and create an unforgettable experience. This is exemplified by the song “Love.”

Check out “Love” on Spotify here:

Follow Built From Stone on Instagram for more:

https://www.instagram.com/builtfromstone/