Celebrity Stylist Hair by Jay has Bhad Bhabie slaying in her upcoming music video “Miss Understood” dropping this Friday.

On Friday, September 17th Bhad Bhabie is dropping a new music video for her lead single “Miss Understood” off her forthcoming EP. Behind her, the look is Jesus “Jay” (Hair By Jay) who has worked his way from the bottom – from braiding napkins at McDonald’s in South Central LA to become one of the most adored hair braiders and wig installers in Hollywood. Jay has worked with Bhad Bhabie for the last 4 years installing her very first wig when she was 15 years old – on the upcoming music video Jay says “The looks we were giving are unapologetic.”

















Jay’s fresh, experimental take in hair and lace wigs has earned him not only opportunities but support from a grand variety of artists and influencers. Thus, creating iconic memorable looks such as Nicki Minaj’s recent pink hair for Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money” Remix video, Kylie Jenner’s 2019 mermaid look with bright red waves as well as her Marilyn Monroe inspired cover for V Magazine.

This past year, he introduced Cardi B to bright red bangs and left Chrissy Teigen with lavender tresses. His signature rainbow wigs have been installed on beauty icons Jeffree Star and rapper Tekashi 69 and he has reimagined other styles on clients including Blac Chyna, Iggy Azalea, Kendall Jenner, Saweetie, Lil Kim, Yung Miami, Ashanti, and Nikita Dragun.

Jay says, “I feel that it’s rare to see a young Latino, young boy, with the understanding of different textures, laces, and colors. Normally, the specialization is in one thing like coloring and styling —not encapsulating all of the arts like braiding, making wigs, or installing wigs in. I learned how to do all of it.”

His personal relationships with his clients are largely due to the comfortability they feel upon getting their hair touched by Jay. Hairdressers and salons in Black and Brown communities don’t only symbolize a moment of self-care but also a moment of escape, hair appointments are therapeutic for women of color.

Thanks to this hair therapy and the respectful approach he has built an ever-building catalog of prestigious clients. Jay also sells his customized colorful wigs online through his website www.famewithjay.com

“My clients tend to love me because they struggled so much. Back in the day, there wasn’t a variety in hair and makeup. There was no such thing as lace wigs. So people had to dye their hair. Nowadays when people get laced wigs, they don’t want the pressure of the lace showing. They’re so happy when they find someone that gives them exactly what they want. And they don’t have to worry about walking on a red carpet and with their lace showing.”

Jay is hosting a virtual master wig install class on October 17th. Go to Eventbrite for tickets.

