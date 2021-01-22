Celebrity Nail Tech Turned R&B Singer Majur De’Veaux Delivers Exuberant New Single “Ambition”

(AllHipHop Sponsored Posts)
Today singer/songwriter Majur Deveaux delivers her new single “Ambition,” an upbeat yet calm single that speaks to the concepts of manifesting your dreams and elevating beyond your goals.
Finding a balance between Trap, Pop and R&B, Majur Deveaux, connected with Mini Producer (@miniproducer) out of Atlanta who specializes in a variety of production styles which can be heard on this motivational single.
“My first single is called Ambition, and I chose the word specifically because I really believe that manifestation and ambition is really all that it takes in life. If you have the ambition everything else will fall into place because you’re chasing that goal and it’s just the way the universe works when you are chasing a goal,” Majur Deveaux said.
“It’s a song that’s definitely more uptempo and it’s one where I can see people jogging up the street to it. It’s a song that you put on your phone to wake up in the morning. It’s got a lot of get up and go and a lot of urgency to it. The song is basically to inspire people to go after their dreams and get it. You never know what could happen ’cause it’s your life, you just gotta see it.”
Musically Majur Deveaux found her voice after she sang in a paid jazz cover band. Taking a break from recording music, this is where Majur Deveaux built her presence on stage and found the confidence to perform in a live setting.
“I don’t really have a limit, I don’t really see this song or project as one thing because I don’t want to limit it or underestimate it. The goals of this project are to get a song on 2k, a movie or on Netflix. Run me my 2k placement,” she said laughing.
“For this video for Ambition it was the first time I ever wore a bathing suit whether it was on camera or in person because I’ve never been comfortable in a bathing suit my whole adult life. I put it on and I felt like I looked good with the bathing suit on. At the end of the day there are so many women that feel insecure about their bodies and there’s nothing wrong with them just like there’s nothing wrong with me. I really want to promote self love and normalizing women looking however they look and still feeling confident. I look a little bit fat on some of the angles, but I’m going to keep working out and people are going to be able to see the progress so I hope that motivates them too.”
Majur Deveaux was born in the Bahamas, and raised primarily on the West Coast where she made stops in Oakland, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Seattle, until she ultimately graduated from West Seattle High School.
From that point on Majur has been balancing life as a single mom and doubling as celebrity nail technician. To date Majur Deveaux has had the opportunity to work with a host of celebrities including Chris Brown, Paris Hilton, Drea Michell, Kevin Gates, the Kardashians and more, but now she’s branching out and showcasing her true love of music.
In addition to her work with celebrities, Majur Deveaux has made appearances on Wipe Out, Bad Girls cCub , Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Steve Harvey Show , W.A.G.S.., Black Ink Crew Compton , Vanderpump Rules and more.
“I am a mom of three which is the coolest part about me. I love that about myself, and I used to try to hide it, but now I tell the world that you should be proud to be a mom and it’s never too late to chase your dreams,” Majur Deveaux explained. “I’m a celebrity nail tech in my daytime life, having worked with a host of celebrities. I just did work on the show Wipe Out, I have a mobile nail salon that’s based out of Las Vegas and I’m a mom. Nails is life and I’m an educator, but I took a break on music to be a mom and now I’m back doing music full time.”
In addition to motivating others to elevate Majur Deveaux hopes to bring mental health awareness to the forefront of her listener’s minds.
“I suffer from anxiety and ADHD so to be able to get 5 thing done in the morning and for me to not feel like the world is ending is a real challenge for me. I also do kickboxing training and live an alkaline vegan lifestyle to balance things out when I can, but I really want to bring mental health awareness to people’s attention and I think this song incorporates some of that too.”